ED freezes Rs 46.96 crore in bank accounts, searches 15 locations linked to online betting apps hosted abroad

ED said in a release that it has frozen Rs 46.96 crore held in four HSBC bank accounts and seized 17 hard disks, five laptops, mobiles, documents during searches at 15 locations in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Pune under PMLA in case of illegal online betting apps from websites hosted from outside India. (ANI)

