ED gets 5-day custody of accused held in Srijan scam

New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): A Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court has granted five-day custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of Pranav Kumar Ghosh, who was arrested on August 6 in the case of Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Limited (SMVSSL).

Ghosh is alleged to be involved in the big scam known as the 'Srijan Scam', wherein government funds were diverted to various bank accounts of SMVSSL.

"The amount involved in the scam is more than Rs 500 crore. Pranav Kumar Ghosh was a close associate of Late Manorama Devi, Founder of SMVSSL. He along with various government officials, bank officials, private persons, and other members conspired to divert the government funds into the accounts of Srijan and the said account was used for the benefit of all the conspirators," ED informed in a release.

As per the release, SMVSSL opened various bank accounts in Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, and Bhagalpur Cooperative Bank with the help of Bank officials.



"Further in conspiracy with the government officials, the funds lying in the District Land Acquisition Office, Indira Aawas Yojana, District Welfare Scheme, etc were transferred to Srijan's account. In furtherance of the conspiracy, the funds from Srijan were misutilised for purchase of flats and other immovable properties in Ghaziabad, Pune, Patna, Bhagalpur, etc," the release stated.

The ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI Delhi.

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the said accused has acquired movable and immovable properties out of the proceeds of crime.

Assets worth Rs 18.45 crore including 32 Flats, 18 Shops, 38 Plots/houses, 47 bank accounts, 2 Cars, have been attached by the ED in two Provisional Attachment Orders, the release informed.

"During the entire investigation, Pranav Kumar Ghosh has been non-cooperative and didn't comply to the summons issued by the investigation agency. Therefore by invoking section 19 of PMLA, 2002, he has been arrested on August 6, 2021. The Special PMLA Court has granted five days custody to ED," the release stated. (ANI)

