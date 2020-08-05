ED gets custody of 3 key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Three key accused in the high profile Kerala gold smuggling case -- Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair -- were on Wednesday sent to seven-day custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Principal Sessions Court in Ernakulam today sent Sarith PS, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair to seven days ED custody for interrogation.

Earlier, the accused persons were sent to judicial custody till August 21 in the matter.

According to the NIA, which is probing the high-profile case related to smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, said that it has arrested 10 accused persons so far.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram last month. (ANI)

