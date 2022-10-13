ED gets custody of IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi till Oct 21 in money laundering case

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 13 (ANI): A court has granted Enforcement Directorate custody of IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi till October 21 in a case related to the recovery of Rs 47 lakh from his house.

IAS officer Vishnoi was arrested this morning. ED has also sent Sunil Agarwal of Indramani Group and Laxmikant Tiwari, uncle of absconding Suryakant Tiwari to eight-day custody.

Assistant Solicitor General of India Ramankant Mishra said, "About Rs 47 lakh in cash has been recovered from IAS Sameer Vishnoi's house and Rs 1.5 crore in concealment has been recovered from Laxmikant Tiwari's house".



The Assistant Solicitor General of India added that gold and diamonds have been recovered from Sameer Vishnoi's place.

Earlier in the day, the Enforcement Directorate arrested IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi from Chhattisgarh after questioning him in a money laundering case, sources told ANI.

The enforcement agency has also arrested Sunil Agarwal of Indramani Group and Laxmikant Tiwari, a relative of businessman Suryakant Tiwari who's currently under the agency's scanner, they said, adding that raids were carried out on Tuesday in Raigadh, Raipur, Durg and Mahasamund.

ED found Rs 4 crore in cash during the raids, besides unaccounted jewellery and gold too. The sources said that government officials were running an alleged extortion racket by imposing illegal levies and collecting Rs 25 per tonne from coal suppliers.

Incriminating documents have been seized from the offices and residences of senior IAS officers, they added. (ANI)

