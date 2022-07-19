ED grills ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE co-location case for 3 hours

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for 3 hours in the National Stock Exchange (NSE)-co-location case.

He has been summoned to appear for questioning at the ED office on Monday and Tuesday (July 19) as well.

Earlier on July 15, ED summoned Pandey in the NSE-co location case. He has been asked to appear before them in Delhi for questioning in the illegal phone tapping of an NSE personnel matter.

Earlier on Friday (July 8), following the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a fresh case in the alleged NSE co-location scam that involves the phone tapping of NSE employees. Later, on the same day, the agency also questioned Sanjay Pandey.

A senior CBI official informed that searches are underway across the country.

The fresh First Information Report (FIR) mentioned the names of former NSE Chief Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Narain and former Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for allegedly tapping the phones of NSE officials and other irregularities.

Pandey is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who retired from service on June 30.

During the investigation, it has been found that Pandey is closely related to the functioning and activities of a company called Isec Securities Pvt. Ltd.

The company had conducted a security audit of NSE around the time when alleged irregularities had taken place.

Isec Securities company was incorporated by Pandey in March 2001 and he quit as its director in May 2006. His son and mother took over the charge of the company.

It has been alleged that illegal phone tapping of NSE employees was done between 2009-17. (ANI)