ED grills Nawab Malik for over six hours in money laundering case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Facing fresh grilling on Wednesday, Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party Nawab Malik is being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case for the past six hours.

According to ED sources, the investigating agency is probing Malik over an alleged land deal linked with the fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar.

The ED had summoned the minister today morning and brought him to its office.



Last week, the ED had conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

The ED had also conducted searches at 10 different locations related to Haseena Parkar in Nagpada.

The agency had also questioned Dawood's nephew and Parkar's son Alishah Parkar and Chota Shakeel's henchman, Salim Qureshi, aka Salim Fruits.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

