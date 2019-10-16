ED has summoned Praful Patel as elections are around: Cong leader Anand Sharma

By Aiman Khan

New Delhi [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Raising questions on the timing of Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summoning of senior NCP leader Praful Patel, Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday said ED has initiated action as elections are around the corner.

While speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "Elections are around that's why ED has summoned Praful Patel. It has never happened before. Law will take its own course and the country should run as per laws enshrined in the Constitution."

The ED has summoned Patel in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged illegal assets of late Iqbal Mirchi, an aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, officials said on Tuesday.

Patel, a former Union minister in the UPA regime, has been asked to depose in Mumbai on October 18.

The ED is expected to record Patel's statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with a deal between wife of Mirchi and a real estate company promoted by Patel. (ANI)

