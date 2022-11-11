ED intensifies probe in Karnataka PSI Recruitment 2021 scam, gets lead from recent raids

By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its probe into Karnataka Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Recruitment 2021 scam based on some incriminating documents and electronic gadgets recovered during its recent mega search conducted in Bengaluru and Patiala, sources said.

The documents were seized during ED's search operation carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at 11 locations in Bengaluru and Patiala on November 10 including residential premises of Amrit Paul, IPS (the then ADG recruitment cell) and other various government officials and private persons involved in PSI Recruitment 2021 scam.

The agency, in a statement, said it seized "incriminating records and electronic gadgets" during the search operation.

The Karnataka Police Recruitment Cell conducted an examination for filling up 545 vacancies of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) in the Karnataka Police Department in the year 2021.



After the results were out, the agency said, there were allegations of cheating, and corrupt practices in the said examination, due to which the Government of Karnataka ordered for investigation into the matter.

Based on the same, various FIRs were registered against candidates, middlemen and police officials involved in the irregularities observed in the PSI Recruitment Examination, 2021 in Bangalore and Kalaburagi which were later transferred to CID for investigation. CID, Bengaluru had conducted searches at various premises and has arrested Amrit Paul, IPS and around 100 other persons in this case.

During the CID investigation, it was observed that there was tampering with the OMR sheet in the strong room of the Recruitment Cell at CID headquarters Carlton House, Bangalore.

Police Officers, in charge of a strong room of the recruitment cell, switched off the CCTV camera at the Strong room, 2-Armed Head Constables entered the strong room and tampered with the OMR sheet. Further, Police officials collected money from candidates to facilitate their selection using illegal means.

Based on the FIRs, ED registered Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) on August 4 this year for the alleged money laundering offence. (ANI)

