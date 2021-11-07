ED interrogates BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari in Banda district jail

Banda (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday reached Banda's Mandal Jail and interrogated Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Mukhtar Ansari.



The three-member ED team interrogated Ansari for over six hours in the jail.

According to jail sources, Mukhtar Ansari was interrogated by ED in an alleged money laundering case.

On September 20, ED officials said the investigating agency received permission from the court to question Ansari in connection with the alleged money laundering case. (ANI)

