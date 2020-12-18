ED interrogates CM Raveendran for 13 hours in money laundering case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 18 (ANI): CM Raveendran, additional private secretary of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan left the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on late Thursday night, after being interrogated for around 13 hours in connection with a money laundering case related to to the smuggling of gold through diplomatic channels.



This was the fourth time the ED had summoned Raveendran in the case. He did not appear for the last three times citing his hospitalisation.

On December 17, the Kerala High Court dismissed a petition filed by Raveendran challenging summons issued to him by the ED in this case.

Raveendran had moved the High Court seeking a stay on the summons issued by the ED to him in the PMLA case. (ANI)

