ED introduces mechanism with QR codes, passwords to check authenticity of summons

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has implemented a mechanism to allow individuals to verify the authenticity of summons issued by the agency.

ED officials have been Instructed to issue summons only through the system except in certain exceptional circumstances. Summons generated shall be duly signed and stamped by the official issuing summons and shall also contain his/her official email id&phone no for correspondence purposes, stated the ED.

The system-generated summons shall bear a QR code and unique passcode at the bottom of the summons. The receiver can verify its authenticity by scanning the QR code and entering the unique Passcode on the website page of ED after 24 hours of receipt of the same (excl public holidays, Saturday and Sunday), as per the ED.



Observing that there have been instances where "unscrupulous" persons have posed as ED officials and sent fake summons to individuals for extortion and cheating, the ED has filed complaints with the Delhi Police and four persons, who were sending fake ED summons, have been arrested.

Four persons were arrested by Delhi Police for their involvement in issuing fake summons by impersonating as Enforcement Directorate officers, said the agency.

"During the investigation, the summons is issued by ED under provisions of sec 50(2) of PMLA and Section 37 of FEMA. However, multiple instances have come to the notice of ED where certain "unscrupulous" persons (conman) have sent a summons to individuals with the motive of cheating or extortion," said the ED.

Summons which couldn't be generated through the system can be verified by contacting the designated point of contact over the phone or email. The detailed procedure required to be followed for verification of summons including details of the designated point of contact are available on the official website of ED. (ANI)

