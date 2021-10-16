ED issues fresh summons to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in Rs 200-cr money laundering case

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday issued fresh summons to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez to appear before its Delhi office on Monday for questioning in connection with the Rs 200-crore money laundering case.



ED issued a fresh summon to Jacqueline after the actor skipped interrogation in the case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The actress was unable to present herself before the ED officials on Saturday citing personal unavoidable reasons. (ANI)

