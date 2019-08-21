Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo)
Congress leader P Chidambaram (File photo)

ED issues lookout notice against Chidambaram

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a lookout notice against Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday evening shortly after teams of the probe agency went to the former finance minister's residence but were unable to find him.
The action by came shortly after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea regarding cases filed by the CBI and the ED related to the alleged INX Media scam.
The Congress leader on Wednesday filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) against the high court order seeking pre-arrest bail. He, however, was unable to get immediate relief as his plea was referred to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
CJI Gogoi had commenced hearing in the Ayodhya dispute case due to which Chidambaram's counsel Kapil Sibal was unable to mention the matter before him for urgent hearing.
In his petition, Chidambaram told the Supreme Court that if the present SLP is not taken up on an urgent basis then the sole purpose of filing it will become "infructuous".
"Therefore, it is desirable in the interest of justice that during the pendency of the proceedings before this Honble Court, the interim relief as prayed for herein be granted or else the Petitioner shall suffer irreparable loss," read the petition.
The Delhi High Court had ,in its order, said that this grant of bail in cases like instant one will send a wrong message to the society.
"It cannot be forgotten that the petitioner was the FM at the relevant time and he had given FDI clearances to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore. Facts of the case prima facie reveal that petitioner is the kingpin, i.e., the key conspirator in this case. Law enforcing agencies cannot be made ineffective by putting legal obstacles of offences in question," the order read.
However, Chidambaram, in his petition, said that he granted approval to INX Media's proposal in the "normal course of official business".
"In May 2007, a bunch of proposals, including the INX Media case, was placed before the Finance Minister. He granted approval in the normal course of official business," read the petition.
The Congress leader said that the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), which was constituted in order to promote foreign investment in the country, unanimously approved the proposal of INX Media for approval for FDI.
In 2007, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister.
Based on the FIR, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against him.
Chidambaram's son Karti has also been named in the two cases. He was arrested on February 28, 2018, by the CBI and was later released on bail. The ED had attached properties belonging to him.
On July 4, a Delhi court had allowed Indrani Mukerjea, the former head of the INX Media, to turn an approver in the CBI case.
The agency had submitted that it has come across evidence in the form of conversations which only Indrani Mukerjea is privy to and will help consolidate the case. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 14:03 IST

INX media case: CBI, ED file caveats in Supreme Court against Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed caveats in the Supreme Court over Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea seeking protection from arrest in the INX media case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:43 IST

Delhi: DDMA rescues family after Yamuna breaches danger mark

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday rescued a family of four, who were stranded after the water level of the river crossed the danger mark.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:31 IST

Nitish Kumar, Gopal Bhargava express condolences on Babulal Gaur's demise

Patna/Bhopal (Bihar/Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences on the demise of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Babulal Gaur.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:16 IST

Telangana: e-Business MD, son arrested for fraud to tune of Rs...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The Cyberabad Economic Offences Wing on Tuesday busted a financial racket run by a Noida-based money circulation firm eBIZ.com and arrested its managing director and his son for allegedly cheating around 17 lakh people through money circulation schemes to t

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:14 IST

14 IPS officers transferred in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): In a reshuffle in the state police, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday transferred 14 IPS officers.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:11 IST

RERA a resounding success, here to stay: Hardeep Singh Puri

Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri has said that Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has been a resounding success and is here to stay as it has already started to show effect.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:04 IST

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in factory in Bhiwandi, no casualties

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A fire broke out in a factory located in Chandan Park in Narpoli on Wednesday morning. No casualties were reported and the fire was successfully doused.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 13:01 IST

Uttarakhand: Relief material dispatched to flood-hit Mori tehsil

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): About six quintal of relief materials were transported to flood-hit Mori Tehsil of Uttarkashi by the district administration on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:59 IST

Uttarkashi cloudburst: 20 people missing in Arakot, search ops underway

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Twenty people are missing in the Sanel village of Mori block in Uttarkashi district on Wednesday, following an incident of cloudburst and heavy rainfall in the area.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:49 IST

UP: 3 Ambedkar statues vandalised in Azamgarh

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Three statues of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, were vandalised by some miscreants at three places in Azamgarh's Deogaon area.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:42 IST

Stand by his quest for truth no matter what: Cong backs...

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Congress on Wednesday backed former finance minister and party leader P Chidambaram against whom the Enforcement Directorate has issued a lookout notice in INX media case.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:38 IST

MP government announces three-day mourning following demise of...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday declared three-day mourning in the state following the demise of former Chief Minister and BJP leader, Babulal Gaur.

Read More
iocl