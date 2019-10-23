Representative image
ED issues notice to Cong leader in connection with money-laundering case against DK Shivkumar

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress leader Vijay Mulgund in connection with the money laundering case against DK Shivakumar, asking him to join the investigation today.
The investigative agency wants to quiz him regarding money laundering case against DK Shivakumar.
Shivakumar is currently lodged in the jail under judicial custody in alleged connection with a money laundering case.
Shivakumar was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last month.
The money laundering case was registered by the ED against Shivakumar in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax (IT) department. The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar. (ANI)

Kerala nun rape case: Franco Mulakkal summoned by court on Nov 11

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who has been accused of raping a nun, has been summoned by a Kerala court on November 11.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 11:02 IST

Burst green firecrackers between 8 pm - 10 pm: UP govt issues...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Keeping in mind the Supreme Court verdict, Uttar Pradesh government has issued a notification permitting the bursting of lesser pollution-causing green firecrackers only between 8 pm to 10 pm on the occasion of Diwali.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:43 IST

Sonia Gandhi meets Shivakumar at the Tihar Jail, extends party support

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday met party leader DK Shivakumar at the Tihar Jail here.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:26 IST

K'taka: 4 ADGPI teams intensify relief operations across...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Four Additional Directorate General of Public Information Indian Army (ADGPI) teams have been pressed into action for relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit Raichur district.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:22 IST

Delhi: Man arrested in possession of around 700 kg illegal firecrackers

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A man was arrested on Tuesday in possession of around 700 kg illegal firecrackers, kept at a flour mill, in Jagatpuri.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:22 IST

Zakir Musa's successor among three terrorists killed in...

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The commander of Al Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind, Zakir Musa's successor, identified as Abdul Hameed Lelhari was one of the three terrorists neutralised by security forces in Awantipora encounter on Tuesday.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 10:11 IST

Delhi: 3 boys apprehended for 'harassing' 16-year-old girl

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Three boys have been arrested after a complaint was filed by a 16-year-old girl regarding alleged harassment here.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:47 IST

Sonia Gandhi meets DK Shivakumar in Tihar Jail

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi visited Tihar jail to meet Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar on Wednesday. Shivakumar is currently lodged in the jail under judicial custody in alleged connection with a money laundering case.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:46 IST

Position of Governor weak, can't speak his heart out: Satya Pal Malik

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has said that the position of a governor is "weak" and does not have the "authority" to hold press conferences or speak his heart out.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:34 IST

Pakistan: In a setback to Christian community, Peshawar High...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 23 (ANI): In a setback to the Christian community in Pakistan, the Edwardes College Peshawar, a private Christian institute, has been nationalised by the Peshawar High Court.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:34 IST

J-K: Police identifies three terrorists neutralised in...

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Jammu Kashmir Police on Wednesday identified the three terrorists neutralised in the encounter with the security forces in Awantipora.

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 09:18 IST

Delhi: 2 snatchers arrested after exchange of fire

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Two alleged snatchers were arrested following an exchange of fire between police and snatchers near Shankar Market here on Wednesday.

