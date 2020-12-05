ED moves court seeking to declare Iqbal Mirchi's family as fugitive economic offenders

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate has filed an application before the Special PMLA Court in the Iqbal Mirchi case with a prayer to declare Junaid Iqbal Memon, Asif Iqbal Memon and Hajra Memon as fugitive economic offenders.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed an application under section 4 read with Section 12 of Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA) before the Special PMLA Court in Iqbal Mirchi case with a prayer to declare Junaid Iqbal Memon, Asif Iqbal Memon (both sons of Iqbal Mirchi) and Hajra Memon (wife of Iqbal Mirchi) as fugitive economic offenders.

In the said application prayer has been made to order for confiscation of their assets as envisaged under FEOA. In the first phase, prayer has been made for the confiscation of 15 Indian Properties including the 3rd and 4th Floor of Ceejay House and having a market value of 96 Crore ( approx) and six bank accounts having a balance of Rs 1.9 crore. Prayer has also been made for allowing ED to file supplementary applications under FEOA.



In this case, ED has provisionally attached assets to the tune of Rs 798 crore (approx) in India and abroad under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

On the basis of the Prosecution Complaint filed by ED before the Special PMLA Court, Open-Ended Non-Bailable Warrants have been issued against Asif Memon, Junaid Memon and Hajra Memon. Till now, the above named 3 accused have been evading their presence before the Special Court and the NBWs remain unexecuted.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

