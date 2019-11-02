ED opposes Chidambaram's bail plea in Delhi HC, says 'will set wrong precedent'

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday opposed the bail plea of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in Delhi High Court in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, saying it will set a wrong precedent in corruption cases.

"Grant of bail to Chidambaram would be against the court's zero-tolerance policy on corruption and would set a wrong precedent for corruption cases," ED said in its affidavit filed in response to Chidambaram's bail petition.

The economic offences watchdog said "high office of the country was used by Chidambaram for his personal gains" and that considering the gravity of the offences against him, bail should not be granted.

"Proceeds of crime were generated on the act done by P Chidambaram in his capacity as the finance minister," it said.

The petition is listed for hearing on Monday before Justice Suresh Kait, who had asked the agency for a response in the matter.

Delhi High Court had on Friday disposed of the interim bail plea of Chidambaram, who had sought relief on health grounds, and directed the Tihar Jail authorities to provide him mineral water, home-cooked food, mosquito net etc and ensure that his cell is cleaned twice a day.

The Supreme Court had on October 22 granted bail to Chidambaram in connection with the INX media corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money laundering case in this regard. (ANI)