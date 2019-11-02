Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (file photo)
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram (file photo)

ED opposes Chidambaram's bail plea in Delhi HC, says 'will set wrong precedent'

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:08 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday opposed the bail plea of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in Delhi High Court in connection with the INX Media money laundering case, saying it will set a wrong precedent in corruption cases.
"Grant of bail to Chidambaram would be against the court's zero-tolerance policy on corruption and would set a wrong precedent for corruption cases," ED said in its affidavit filed in response to Chidambaram's bail petition.
The economic offences watchdog said "high office of the country was used by Chidambaram for his personal gains" and that considering the gravity of the offences against him, bail should not be granted.
"Proceeds of crime were generated on the act done by P Chidambaram in his capacity as the finance minister," it said.
The petition is listed for hearing on Monday before Justice Suresh Kait, who had asked the agency for a response in the matter.
Delhi High Court had on Friday disposed of the interim bail plea of Chidambaram, who had sought relief on health grounds, and directed the Tihar Jail authorities to provide him mineral water, home-cooked food, mosquito net etc and ensure that his cell is cleaned twice a day.
The Supreme Court had on October 22 granted bail to Chidambaram in connection with the INX media corruption case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.
Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money laundering case in this regard. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:24 IST

Lawyers-police clash: Chief Justice of Delhi HC convenes meeting...

New Delhi (India), Nov 2 (ANI): In the backdrop of major clashes between the lawyers and the Delhi Police personnel at Tis Hazari Court that left several injured, Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice DN Patel held a meeting with six senior-most judges of the High Court and senior officials of the

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:21 IST

HP: Man held with 914 grams of cannabis in Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): A man was arrested and 914 grams of cannabis was seized from his possession at By-Pass Road Manali on Saturday, according to a statement issued by Kullu District Police.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:20 IST

AP: 2 women caught selling country-made guns in Visakhapatnam,...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Two women were caught from Araku valley weekend market in Visakhapatnam selling country-made guns, police said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:18 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Police seize 400 kg ganja, arrest 5 in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Police have seized about 400 kg ganja that was kept ready for delivery in a house here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:07 IST

Congress to hold protests in all districts from Nov 5 to 15,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Congress will hold mass agitation in all districts of the country from November 5 to 15 against "rising unemployment", "sinking economy", "farm distress" with a national rally planned in Delhi in the month of December to highlight the issues.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:05 IST

Manipur: Government freezes bank accounts of separatists who...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The state government on Saturday directed that all bank accounts in the name of separatists Yambem Biren and Narengbam Samarjit Singh shall be frozen with immediate effect.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:02 IST

Rampur CRPF camp attack: 4 awarded death sentence, life...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): An Uttar Pradesh court on Saturday awarded death sentence to four persons and life imprisonment to one other in connection with the 2008 attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur, in which seven paramilitary personnel and one civilian were killed.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:52 IST

Clash at Tis Hazari Court: Lawyers tried to take revenge, set...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): After a major scuffle broke out between police and lawyers here in the Tis Hazari Court, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harender Singh on Saturday said the lawyers tried to take revenge and set vehicles on fire in a bid to open the gate.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:51 IST

Delhi: 20 police personnel, 8 advocates sustain injuries in...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Around 20 police personnel, including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) and two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight advocates sustained injuries in a major scuffle that broke out between police and advocates over a parking issue here at Tis Hazari on

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:41 IST

BJP names candidates for by-polls in U'khand, West Bengal...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Central Election Committee of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its candidates for by-polls to three assembly constituencies in West Bengal and one in Uttarakhand, scheduled to be held on November 25.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:34 IST

ED files sixth supplementary chargesheet against Ratul Puri,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed the sixth supplementary charge sheet against Ratul Puri and Jaspreet Ahuja in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 22:34 IST

Punjab: Sidhu's request letter to visit Pak for opening ceremony...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday forwarded Navjot Singh Sidhu's letter, seeking permission to visit Pakistan to attend the inauguration of Kartarpur corridor, to Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh for necessary action.

Read More
iocl