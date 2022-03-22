ED provisionally attaches immovable properties of Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 6.54 crore of Shridhar Madhav Patankar, brother-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday.



As per reports, the immovable properties worth Rs. 6.45 crores have been provisionally attached in the case of M/S Pushpak Bullion, one of the companies of Pushpak Group. The attachment includes 11 residential flats in the Neelambari project, Thane belonging to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt Ltd, owned by Patankar.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

