ED questions BMC Commissioner in Covid centre 'scam' case in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal in connection with the probe into the alleged Covid centre scam.

Chahal arrived at ED's Mumbai office on Monday morning and left in the evening.



"During the pandemic, the government decided to build jumbo Covid centres. They were made and handed over to BMC and we outsourced its staff. In 2022, Mumbai Police received a complaint that a hospital with contract submitted bogus documents. We gave them all information and the same was sought by the ED, too," the BMC Commissioner said while leaving the ED office.

ED is probing the alleged Covid centre scam in Mumbai. The agency had issued a notice to BMC Commissioner Chahal, asking him to record his statement.

Further investigation is underway.


