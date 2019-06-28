ED questions Dhoot, Kochhar in ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Videocon chairman Venugopal Dhoot and former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office here till late evening on Friday in alleged connection with Videocon loan">ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case.

Dhoot has been called by the ED for questioning on Saturday as well.

The ED had registered a criminal case in February this year against Dhoot, Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and others to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning Rs 3,250-crore loan by the bank to the corporate group.

The CBI had filed a complaint in February and an Enforcement Case Information Report later under the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act.

A probe has been initiated in the case to find out if alleged kickbacks were generated in the loan deal and laundered to create tainted assets. (ANI)

