ED questions Farooq Abdullah in JKCA scam case

Chandigarh [India], July 31 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with the multi-crore Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) scam case.

The ED had earlier asked Abdullah to join the investigation.

Between 2011 and 2012, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had given Rs 112 crore to the state cricket association for the promotion of the game in Jammu and Kashmir. It was alleged that Rs 46.3 crore out of the grant was misappropriated.

In 2015, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by two cricketers -- Majid Yaqoob Dar and Nissar Ahmad Khan -- in the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in connection with the alleged scam that had surfaced in 2012.

The case was subsequently handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the alleged embezzlement of funds in the cricket association which was headed by Abdullah.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet last year in the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Srinagar, against Abdullah and other accused in the case. (ANI)

