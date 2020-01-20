ED quizzes Karti Chidambaram in INX media case

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in connection with the INX media case.

Both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are probing how Karti managed to obtain clearance to the tune of Rs 305 crore from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) in 2007 when his father P Chidambaram was the finance minister.

The economic offences watchdog had registered a PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) case based on FIR by the CBI and alleged that irregularities took place in the FIPB clearance to INX Media. P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister at the time.

Last month, Chidambaram was released on bail in connection with the matter. (ANI)