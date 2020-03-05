ED raid underway at Naresh Goyal's residence in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid is underway at the residence of former Chairman of Jet Airways, Naresh Goyal in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

Goyal had stepped down from the post of the chairman in March last year, paving way for lenders to bail out the financially troubled airline he had set up 25 years ago. (ANI)

