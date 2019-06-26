ED raids 10 location linked to Parekh Aluminex Ltd, attaches land worth Rs 47.39 cr

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 26 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at 10 locations linked to M/s Parekh Aluminex Ltd and its promoters in Mumbai under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency has also attached a land on the outskirts of Hyderabad worth Rs 47.39 crore in a bank fraud case.

"ED conducted searches at 10 locations of M/s Parekh Aluminex Ltd and its promoters in Mumbai under PMLA and also attached a land at outskirts of Hyderabad worth Rs 47.39 Crores in a bank fraud case," a tweet on ED's official Twitter handle read. (ANI)

