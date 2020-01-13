ED raids 11 locations in Kolkata in connection with Hawala case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at 11 locations here on Monday linked with hawala operator Inamul Haq.

Haq, a cattle smuggler, was arrested in March 2018 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with an alleged bribe case.

Hawala pertains to the transfer and movement of money by skirting the banking channels. (ANI)

