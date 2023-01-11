ED raids NCP leader Hasan Mushrif's properties in Kolhapur and Pune in sugar mill corruption case

Mumbai, (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday raided NCP leader and former minister Hasan Mushrif's house and office in Pune and Kolhapur in connection with the sugar mill corruption case.

Speaking to ANI, Hasan Mushrif said, "Four days ago, a BJP worker told my aide that there would be an (ED) raid at my house. That is precisely what happened. A BJP leader went to Delhi several times and boasted of some action against me."

Hasan Mushrif claimed, "People of a particular community are being targeted, first Nawab Malik, then Aslam Sheikh and now me."



Reacting to the raid, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya tweeted, "I had exposed and filed complaints against Hasan Mushrif with various authorities in September 2021. Thackeray Sarkar's corrupt ministers will have to pay for it."

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate said raids were underway at multiple locations linked to the former Maharashtra minister in connection with the alleged corruption case.

Mushrif said, "Since this morning, the ED has been carrying out raids at my house and those of my daughter and relatives. I was out on some work. I was informed that the ED raided my and my relatives' houses. I request my workers to maintain peace and allow government employees to do their work. Do not create hindrances to their work. I request everyone to abide by the law."

Mushrif said, "There was a raid a year-and-a-half back by the income-tax department regarding the sugar mill corruption during which I had extended full cooperation with the central agencies. I have no idea why they raided me again. I will soon speak to the media about this." (ANI)

