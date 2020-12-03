ED raids PFI leader Mohd Sanaullah's residence in Bihar's Darbhanga

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], December 3 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at the residential premises of Popular Front of India (PFI) district president Mohd Sanaullah in connection with an alleged money laundering case.



This comes as PFI members have been named in several violence cases and illegal protest cases across the country, including violence in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and recent Bengaluru violence.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

