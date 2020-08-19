ED raids premises linked to Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad, associates

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted raids at around 20 premises linked to Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad and his associates in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED covered 20 premises linked to Maulana Saad and his trust, sources told ANI.

According to sources, raids were conducted at seven places in Delhi, and at other places including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Surat and Ankelashwar.

The economic offences watchdog had in April this year registered a money laundering case against Maulana Saad and others. Complaint under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been registered based on a predicate offence registered by the Delhi Police.

Nine people, including Maulana Saad and his son are on the directorate's radar.

Sources said that the ED is looking at the personal finances and money received by his trust and is also investigating the charges of alleged money laundering against Maulana Saad and some other office bearers and associates of the Tablighi Jamaat.

On March 31, Delhi Police had registered a case against Maulana Saad and others of Tablighi Jamaat under Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 read with several other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for violation of government directions given to the management of Markaz of Basti Nizamuddin regarding restriction of social/political/religious gathering and for taking safety measures, including social distancing for prevention of COVID-19.

Later Delhi police had added Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC after several attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat event succumbed to coronavirus. (ANI)

