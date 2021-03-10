ED raids Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira's properties in connection with money laundering, fake passport racket cases

New Delhi/Chandigarh, March 10 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday searched properties linked to Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in connection with money laundering and fake passport racket cases, officials said.

The central agency searched a dozen locations including five locations in Punjab, one in Chandigarh and two in Delhi.

The MLA and president of the Punjab Ekta Party founded by him in 2019, denied any wrongdoing as he briefly spoke to reporters outside his residence in Chandigarh.



He said, "ED has arrived here. Those who raise voice against the government are gagged and threatened. As a member of the Opposition, it's not the first time it's happening to me. My father and I have always fought for justice and supported truth. I have done anything wrong."

In series of tweets, Khaira said, "ED is being used to silence my voice because I supported farmers, raised their concerns, spoke against atrocities of government and attacks against peacefully protesting farmers."

Khaira is an MLA from Bholath in Kapurthala district. (ANI)

