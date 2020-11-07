ED raids residence of former attorney, officers of Comunidade of Serula in Goa

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has conducted searches at the residential premises of former Attorney of Comunidade of Serula Agnelo C Lobo, his brother and others in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged illegal allotment and acquisition of plots belonging to Comunidade of Serula in Goa, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, searches were conducted at the residential premises of Agnelo C Lobo, his brother and former official of Communidade of Serula Reginaldo Lobo, former clerk of Communidade of Serula Joseph D'Sa, and one Rajesh Suhas Verenkar.

"The investigation was initiated by the ED on the basis of FIRs registered by Crime Branch, Goa Police. As per the FIRs, the members of Managing Committee of Comunidade of Serula were involved in illegal allotment of plots by fraudulently using duplicate file numbers pertaining to files of Offices of various Administrators of Comunidades and Gazette Notifications of Government of Goa, thereby cheating the Comunidade of Serula and other authorities," the statement said.



The economic offences watchdog said that during the course of the search, incriminating documents and records relating to the illegal allotment and acquisition of land belonging to the Comunidade of Serula were recovered and the same were seized.

"The incriminating documents include old blank Indian stamp papers of the 1960s, old blank papers having Portuguese stamps used for making forged documents and Deeds of Sale used for the illegal acquisition of land belonging to Comunidade of Serula," the statement said.

"The documents seized from the said residential premises old registers belonging to the office of Administrator of Comunidades, Bardez, Government of Goa using the same fraudulent documents were being created for the purpose of illegal allotment of plots," it added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

