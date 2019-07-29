Representative Image
ED raids Vijay Mallya's associate

ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:48 IST

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided V Shashikant, a close associate of fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya.
The investigative agency has found evidence against Shashikant that he was using dummy companies.
Shashikant is the former Managing Director of United Breweries Holding Ltd.
The ED raids are based on a complaint of a whistleblower that Shashikant owns a company named Ultimate Branding Worldwide which is exporting Kingfisher beer at a discounted price to a company Tammy International, allegedly owned by Shashikant's son-in-law.
This company, in turn, sells it at a premium to buyers in Singapore, UAE, and Malaysia.
According to the complaint, profit generated through this is allegedly being repatriated to Mallya through overlapping transactions to fund his daily maintenance and expenses. (ANI)

