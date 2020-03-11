ED registers cases against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, PFI

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has registered a case against suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, an accused in the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

His alleged links with the Popular Front of India (PFI) are also being investigated.

The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against the PFI in connection with the Delhi violence.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police had on Monday arrested Shah Alam, brother of Tahir Hussain. Three other people who had given shelter to Shah Alam have also been arrested.

Hussain was sent to seven-day police custody on March 6, in connection with the case. The Karkardooma Court had earlier rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the suspended AAP leader.

Hussain has been named in the FIR lodged over the alleged killing of IB officer Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26. The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, named Hussain as an accused.

He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among local residents.

At least 53 people were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital recently.(ANI)

