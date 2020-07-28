ED searches GVK Group's Mumbai, Hyderabad offices in airport scam case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at various offices of GVK Group in Mumbai and Hyderabad in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged Mumbai Airport scam.

The Economic Offences Wing had earlier registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against the chairman of GVK Group of companies and the managing director of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) in connection with the case.

Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had conducted search operations at around six locations in Mumbai and Hyderabad in connection with the case.

According to an FIR registered by the CBI, the accused were involved in siphoning off funds in the name of development of the Mumbai airport between 2012-2018. (ANI)

