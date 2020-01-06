ED seeks co-operation from people to act against imposters

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought co-operation from people to share instances of unscrupulous imposters, who attempt to impersonate as agency officials with ulterior motive to extract money.

The agency said that certain unscrupulous persons have been sending fake communications on behalf of ED to private parties in the form of summons/letters with a synonymous or anonymous identity.

"On receipt of complaints of such nature, ED takes swift action by approaching local Police authorities and make Complaints/FIRs. Such Complaints/FIRs have been made by ED at various Police Stations across India in recent past. In one such case, an accused was identified and arrested for his involvement in sending email from a fake email-ID synonymous to an ED officer," an official release said.

"ED always stands by its five core values i.e. Integrity, Accountability, Commitment, Excellence and Impartiality. ED seeks close co-operation from all stakeholders and appeals them to share such instances immediately with ED without any hesitation," it read.

The agency has asked people to complain against such imposters through Regional Officers at Chandigarh(0172-2540465), Delhi(011-23210692), Mumbai(022-22614091), Chennai(044-28255051) and Kolkata(033-23378343).

In case of any inconvenience, a victim can contact Head Office of the agency at 011- 24692055 or email at dir-enforcement@nic.in. (ANI)

