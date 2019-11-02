Christian Michel (File photo)
Christian Michel (File photo)

ED seeks court permission to record Christian Michel's statement in AgustaWestland case

ANI | Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 2 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday moved an application in a Delhi court, seeking permission to record the statement of Christian Michel in Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.
The application was moved by ED's counsel Naveen Kumar Matta before Special Judge Arvind Kumar. The court will hear the arguments at 2 pm.
Michel allegedly played the role of a middleman in the chopper deal and is currently lodged in Tihar jail in judicial custody in the case being probed by the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Last month, he approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in the ED and CBI cases. The court had on October 24 sought the agencies' response on his bail application before November 13.
Michel was extradited from Dubai last year and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with alleged irregularities in the chopper deal.
While the CBI is probing his alleged role as a 'middleman' in the deal, the ED is investigating money laundering charges against him. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 12:22 IST

