ED seeks permission to arrest P Chidambaram in INX Media case

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday sought permission from a Delhi court to arrest P Chidambaram and interrogate him in custody in connection with INX Media money-laundering case.

"This is pertaining to the offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). There is already a finding that the custodial interrogation is necessary," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the agency, told the special CBI court.

Mehta, in the last hearing, had said that Chidambaram's custodial interrogation is required as the agency wants to seek information related to the shell company abroad and his 17 bank accounts.

Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram, however, opposed the agency's application with respect to the procedure being followed by them.

Chidambaram is currently in judicial custody in Tihar jail in the corruption case related to the alleged scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). His remand is slated to end on October 17.

The case pertains to an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 by P Chidambaram when he was the Union finance minister.

The ED is investigating the alleged offence of money laundering that arose out of the FIR. (ANI)