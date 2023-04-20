ED seizes documents of Patna-based realty firm for cheating homebuyers

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) seized incriminating documents, digital material, 119 bank accounts, four Insurance Policies and two luxury vehicles in connection with searches it conducted at various locations in Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow and New Delhi against a real estate company -- Agrani Homes Pvt. Ltd -- the agency said on Thursday.

According to the ED, it carried out searches at 8 locations, on April 18, including the premises of chairman and managing director of the realty firm, Alok Kumar, and other top officials Vijaya Raj Laxmi, Alka Singh, and Rana Ranveer Singh, as well as the premises of Satvik Singh, another senior employee of the realty firm, and chartered accountant Nishat Shrivastava across locations in Patna, Varanasi, Lucknow and New Delhi.

The ED initiated the investigation against Alok Kumar and others on the basis of eight FIRs, including cheating cases, against Kumar and his relatives at different police stations of Patna.



"More than 73 complaints against Agrani Homes Pvt Ltd, Patna and its CMD Alok Kumar Singh and others have been received in this Directorate wherein it has been mentioned that the said company has cheated the prospective home buyers for a sum of Rs 9.73 Crore," ED said in a statement.

"The investigation has revealed that Agrani group of companies and its director have cheated the prospective home buyers and illegally diverted their deposits/investment for acquiring properties in their personal name or in the name of other companies," the statement read.



"During the search incriminating documents like sale deeds of properties purchased by Alok Kumar in his name and in the name of his company have been found and seized. 119 bank accounts, 4 Insurance Policies and 2 luxury vehicles in the name of Agrani Homes Pvt. Ltd. and its directors have been freezed/seized. Other incriminating physical and digital material found during the search has also been seized for further investigation," it added. (ANI)

