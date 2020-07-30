ED seizes Rs 62 Lakhs, 7 kg gold bars in a case related to illegal dealing in foreign exchange

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that it has seized Rs 62 lakh in cash and 7 Kg gold bars from the Aurangabad premises of accused in a case related to illegal dealing in foreign exchange.

"On the basis of specific information, searches have been conducted on 3 premises of a suspect in Aurangabad, Maharashtra by ED under the provisions of FEMA, 1999. During the search proceedings, Rs 62 lakh in cash and 7 Kg gold bars have been seized from the premises in a case related to illegal dealing in foreign exchange," ED said in a statement.

The investigation is under progress, ED said. (ANI)

