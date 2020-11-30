ED summoned Shiv Sena MLA's son Vihang Sarnaik thrice in money laundering case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's son Vihang Sarnaik was summoned thrice by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in an alleged money laundering case but is yet to appear before the agency, an ED official said on Monday.

The ED had questioned Vihang for five hours on November 24 after he was detained during the raids at the premises of Pratap Sarnaik and Top Securities Group.

Vihang was last summoned by the ED on November 27 for further questioning in the matter, however, he failed to appear before the agency. He was also summoned on November 25 and 26 but did not appear before the ED.



Meanwhile, Pratap Sarnaik is under quarantine, which is set to end tomorrow, after which he will be summoned by the ED for questioning in the matter, the ED officials said.

The economic offences watchdog has also arrested a close aide of Pratap Sarnaik named Amit Chandole, in the alleged money laundering case related to private company Tops Securities Group.

Chandole, who is the promoter of Top Securities Group, was arrested after the probe agency conducted searches at around 10 places in Mumbai and Thane on November 24 including Top Securities Group promoters and some politicians.

The ED has found some evidence of suspicious transactions between the Tops Group and Pratap Sarnaik. (ANI)

