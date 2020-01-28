ED summons 7 officials of PFI tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned seven officials of the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Wednesday.

ED had earlier sent a note to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) mentioning that there is a direct link between the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Uttar Pradesh and the PFI.

ED's note to the Home Ministry came after an investigation into bank accounts of PFI in some districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

During the investigation, ED found that a huge amount of money was transferred to bank accounts linked to the PFI. (ANI)

