ED summons AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes in money laundering case

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned senior officials of AirAsia including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tony Fernandes in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED registered a case against the airline and its officials in 2018 for allegedly trying to manipulate government policies through corrupt means to get an international licence for its Indian venture Air Asia India Limited.

The investigative agency alleged that the AirAsia Group CEO lobbied with government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 aviation rule and change in regulatory policies.

Under the 5/20 rule, a company needs a minimum of five years of flying experience and is also required to have 20 aircraft in its possession in order to become eligible for the licence. (ANI)

