Former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochchar with her husband Deepak at the ED office in New Delhi on May 14. (Photo/ANI)
Former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochchar with her husband Deepak at the ED office in New Delhi on May 14. (Photo/ANI)

ED summons Chanda Kochchar in ICICI Bank-Videocon case

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:23 IST

New Delhi (India), June 8 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday once again summoned former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar for questioning on Monday in connection with ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case.
Chanda and her husband Deepak Kochhar have been grilled multiple times. The couple has also undergone a continuous questioning for five consecutive days from May 13 to 17 in the ED's Delhi office.
The agency has been questioning and recording statements of the Kochchars in connection with the investigation into alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of Rs 1,875 crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to Venugopal Dhoot-led Videocon Group in 2009 and 2011.
The ED started quizzing Kochchars at its Mumbai office following raids at locations linked to them in March this year.
It had also grilled Chanda's brother-in-law Rajiv Kochhar from April 30 to May 2, stating that he withheld crucial information pertaining to the case. Dhoot was also questioned in connection with the case.
On Friday, a special CBI court ordered to lift the Look Out Circular (LOC) against Rajiv on a security bond of Rs 25 lakh, allowing him to travel Singapore. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:23 IST

Man arrested for brandishing fake gun at Mumbai airport

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): State police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with brandishing a fake gun in the parking lot of Mumbai Airport yesterday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:16 IST

Faridabad: Fire at private school kills 3, including 2 students

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], June 8 (ANI): Three people, including two children, died after a fire broke out at a private school and a cloth godown located under it in Dabua Colony of Faridabad on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:14 IST

Clearance of snow in full swing ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): With Amarnath Yatra slated to begin from July 1, the snow clearing operation on the tracks is in full swing with 800 labourers employed to clear the almost 32-Km route from Chandanwari upto the holy cave.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:12 IST

Indian construction market to grow by 7.1 per cent

New Delhi (India) Jun 8 (ANI): Indian construction market is expected to grow on an average by 7.1% each year and it would become the third largest by 2025, an arbitration panel claimed on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:10 IST

46 varieties of mangoes on display at Rajasthan's first Mango festival

Banswara (Rajasthan) [India], June 8 (ANI): Around 46 unique varieties of mangoes grown in Banswara region are put to display during a first mango festival organised at Kushalbhog Ground of Banswara in Rajasthan. The festival will continue till June 9.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 14:04 IST

In Modi's Kerala visit, his clothes have a message

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi opted for the traditional attire of Kerala for a visit to the state's Thrissur on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:48 IST

Woman caught on camera beating mother-in-law, held

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], June 8 (ANI): The woman, who was caught on camera mercilessly beating her elderly mother-in-law in Haryana, has been arrested, informed Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:45 IST

India rejected negativity, voted positivity in polls

Guruvayur (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): In a veiled message to the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the people of the country have completely rejected negativity and their vote in the Lok Sabha elections reflected positivity for making a new India.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:35 IST

PM Modi to lead main event of International Yoga Day in Ranchi

New Delhi [India], June 08 (ANI): The main event of the fifth International Yoga Day on June 21 will be held in Ranchi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the programme.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:16 IST

Maharashtra: 2 arrested for molesting South African woman

Raigad (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Police have arrested two people, including a minor, for allegedly molesting a woman of South African nationality under Shrivardhan police station limits of Maharashtra's Raigad district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:05 IST

Hope Mamata attends NITI Aayog event: Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 08 (ANI): A day after Mamata Banerjee refused to attend the governing council meeting, NITI Aayog Chairman Rajiv Kumar on Saturday expressed hope that the West Bengal chief minister will take part in the upcoming event.

Read More

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 13:00 IST

PM assures Kerala of assistance in tackling Nipah

Guruvayur (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured the people of Kerala that the Centre was working closely with the state government to provide all necessary arrangements required to deal with the Nipah virus problem that has cropped up in the state.

Read More
iocl