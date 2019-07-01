ED summons Dino Morea, DJ Aqeel for questioning in Sterling Biotech bank fraud case

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actor Dino Morea and DJ Aqeel for questioning in the alleged Sterling Biotech bank fraud and money laundering case.

According to ED sources, the duo was paid for appearing in a programme organised by Vadodara-based Sandesara Group and now will be questioned about the circumstances of payments made to them out of the proceeds of the alleged crime.

The law enforcement agency wanted to record the statements of Dino and Aqeel under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the ED has evidence of payments made by Sandesara Group to the duo.

The ED sources had earlier told ANI that the investigation revealed that Sterling Biotech Ltd (SBL)/Sandesara Group and its main promoters, namely, Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara, and Deepti Sandesara have cheated over Rs 14,500 crore to Indian banks. (ANI)

