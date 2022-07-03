ED summons ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in NSE co-location scam

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on July 5 in connection with National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam.

Pandey, who retired as Mumbai Police Commissioner last week, has been asked to appear before the investigators around 11 am July 5 here at ED headquarters.

The federal probe agency will record statements of Pandey under provisions of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



The case is already being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since 2018 in the NSE co-location scam to know how an audit company incorporated in 2001 by Sanjay Pandey, did not red flag that the NSE servers were compromised.

The compromise had allowed one of the trading companies to get unfair access to the system, resulting in windfall profits.

It is alleged that the firm incorporated by Pandey was one of the IT companies tasked with conducting security audits at NSE from 2010 to 2015 when the co-location scam is believed to have taken place. (ANI)

