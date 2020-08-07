ED summons former business manager of Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Shruti Modi, former business manager of Sushant Singh Rajput, asking her to appear before the agency today.

The ED has also asked Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani to appear before the agency on August 8.

The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by KK Singh, the late actor's father, against actor Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Meanwhile, actress Rhea Chakraborty has requested that the recording of her statement be postponed till Supreme Court hearing in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, said Satish Maneshinde, Rhea's lawyer on her being summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Enforcement Directorate (ED) earlier interrogated Samuel Miranda, an associate of Rhea over the latter's properties, sources said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CBI that is probing high profile cases of Vijay Mallya and AgustaWestland cases will now investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The investigating agency has registered a case against 6 accused including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with Rajput's death.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier sent a recommendation to the Central Government for CBI investigation in the case filed in Patna based on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under sections including abetment of suicide on July 25.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. (ANI)

