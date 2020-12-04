ED summons Kerala CM's private secretary in gold smuggling case

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 4 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday once again issued a notice to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's additional private secretary CM Raveendran to appear before it in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.

Raveendran was asked to come for interrogation at the ED office in Kochi. This is the third time that a notice has been issued to Raveendran.

Earlier in November, ED sent two notices but Raveendran did not turn up as he had tested positive for COVID-19.



The case, which is currently being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in Kerala through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crore, smuggled in a diplomatic cargo, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5.

Yesterday, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offences) sent Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS to Customs custody till December 8. (ANI)

