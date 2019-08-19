ED summons P Chidambaram in connection with purchase of 111 aircraft during UPA's tenure

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Finance minister P Chidambaram to appear before it for questioning in connection with the purchase of 111 aircraft for Air India during Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government's tenure, sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, the case pertains to the purchase of 111 aircraft -- 48 aircraft from Airbus and 68 from Boeing for Rs 70,000 crore in 2007.

The senior Congress leader will, on August 23, depose before the agency and record his statement in connection to the purchase of 48 aircraft from Airbus. (ANI)

