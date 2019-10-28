ED summons Raj Kundra on Nov 4 in matter related to Iqbal Mirchi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 28 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, on November 4 in connection with a matter related to Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Iqbal Mirchi.

The law enforcement agency had earlier summoned senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Union Minister Praful Patel for questioning in a land deal case linked to Mirchi.

ED had summoned Patel in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged illegal assets of late Iqbal Mirchi.

ED has identified the benami assets of Mirchi. The investigation has revealed that he has amassed various properties in India, the UAE and the UK from the proceeds of crime.

Mirchi's associates -- Haroun Yousuf and Ranjit Singh Bindra -- were also remanded to the ED custody on October 12 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. (ANI)

