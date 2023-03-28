ED takes physical possession of 15 land parcels of private group in Gurugram

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate has taken physical possession of 15 land parcels situated at Gurugram, Haryana having a book value of Rs 245.05 crore belonging to a private Group (a benami group of Chandras of Unitech Ltd.), the agency said on Monday.

Earlier, ED had registered a money laundering case against Unitech Group on date June 6, 2018, based on the FIRs registered by EOW, Delhi Police, Mandir Marg, New Delhi and PS Saket, New Delhi, CBI, Crime Branch Delhi under various sections of IPC and PC Act.



An official statement said that during the course of the investigation, ED had arrested five individuals namely Sanjay Chandra, Ajay Chandra, Ramesh Chandra, Preeti Chandra and Rajesh Malik and 2 Prosecution complaints have been filed in this matter.

"45 searches have been conducted and proceeds of crime of Rs 7,612 Crore have been identified till date. Vide 16 Provisional attachment orders, various domestic and overseas assets having a total value of Rs 1,132.55 crore have been attached. The attachment includes the attachment of assets of Carnoustie Group, Shivalik Group, Trikar Group and the assets of Shell, Benami & personal companies of Chandras etc," the statement said.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress. (ANI)

