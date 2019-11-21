ED takes possession of attached properties of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken possession of attached properties worth Rs 1.22 crores belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.

According to the ED, these properties are located in Anantnag, Baramulla and Bandipora districts of Kashmir in the names of seven terrorists.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

