New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken possession of attached properties worth Rs 1.22 crores belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.
According to the ED, these properties are located in Anantnag, Baramulla and Bandipora districts of Kashmir in the names of seven terrorists.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ED takes possession of attached properties of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists
ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:16 IST
New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken possession of attached properties worth Rs 1.22 crores belonging to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Kashmir in connection with a terror funding case.