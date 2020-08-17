ED, Vigilance can continue probe against ex-PWD Minister Ebrahim Kunju: Kerala HC

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Kerala High Court on Monday made it clear that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Vigilance can continue their investigation against former PWD Minister and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader VK Ebrahim Kunju in connection with an alleged money laundering case.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sunil Thomas directed the Vigilance that it should pass the information required by the ED.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Girish Babu, a native of Kalamassery in Ernakulam district, who claimed that Kunju had threatened him to withdraw a complaint filed against the leader in an alleged money laundering case.

Earlier, the Kerala Police had completed a preliminary enquiry on a complaint against Kunju and submitted a report to the magistrate court, which had then instructed the Vigilance Inspector General to submit the witness statements and documents on the complaint.

Kunju is accused in a Rs 4.2 crore corruption case related to the construction of a foot overbridge over the Periyar at Aluva Manappuram. (ANI)

